Trump budget dismays families hit by opioid addiction crisis

FILE - In this March 1, 2016 file photo, Kraig Moss plays a song for attendees as they wait in line before the arrival of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of a campaign stop at the Signature Flight Hangar at Port-Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. "He promised me, in honor of my son, that he was going to combat the ongoing heroin epidemic," Moss said of a January 2016 presidential campaign interaction with Trump. Trump's budget proposal released Tuesday, May 23, 2017, weakens insurance coverage for drug addiction treatment and cuts back funding for research and prevention programs.
FILE - In this March 1, 2016 file photo, Kraig Moss plays a song for attendees as they wait in line before the arrival of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of a campaign stop at the Signature Flight Hangar at Port-Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. "He promised me, in honor of my son, that he was going to combat the ongoing heroin epidemic," Moss said of a January 2016 presidential campaign interaction with Trump. Trump's budget proposal released Tuesday, May 23, 2017, weakens insurance coverage for drug addiction treatment and cuts back funding for research and prevention programs. John Minchillo, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 1, 2016 file photo, Kraig Moss plays a song for attendees as they wait in line before the arrival of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of a campaign stop at the Signature Flight Hangar at Port-Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. "He promised me, in honor of my son, that he was going to combat the ongoing heroin epidemic," Moss said of a January 2016 presidential campaign interaction with Trump. Trump's budget proposal released Tuesday, May 23, 2017, weakens insurance coverage for drug addiction treatment and cuts back funding for research and prevention programs. John Minchillo, File AP Photo

News

May 25, 2017 10:18 PM

Trump budget dismays families hit by opioid addiction crisis

By STEVE PEOPLES and CARLA K. JOHNSON Associated Press
NEW YORK

President Donald Trump's budget proposal weakens insurance coverage for drug addiction treatment and cuts back funding for research and prevention programs.

Some see that as a betrayal of those who trusted his campaign pledge to make the opioid epidemic a top priority. Those most frustrated include parents of those lost to the epidemic who shared their stories directly with Trump before and after the election.

Cuts to Medicaid worry advocates most because the program covers an estimated three in 10 adults with opioid addiction.

But acting "drug czar" Richard Baum says the budget demonstrates the administration's "commitment to stopping drugs from entering the country and supporting treatment efforts to address the burgeoning opioid epidemic."

Trump's plan was released this week. Members of Congress have said they are unlikely to approve the budget as written.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos