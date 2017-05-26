A big rig carrying hay bales overturned Friday morning, forcing a closure from the interchange from southbound Highway 99 to westbound Highway 152, the California Department of Transportation reported. It is the third big rig to overturn on Highway 99 between Merced and Madera this week.
May 26, 2017 8:10 AM

Big rig carrying hay overturns, forcing closure of Highway 99 and Highway 152 interchange

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@mercedsunstar.com

The interchange from southbound Highway 99 to westbound Highway 152 is closed after a big rig carrying hay overturned about 7 a.m. Friday, California Highway Patrol reported.

No injuries were reported, said Officer Eric Zuniga, a CHP spokesman.

Crews with the California Department of Transportation are on scene. Caltrans has no estimation for when the interchange will reopen.

The truck is the third to overturn on Highway 99 this week. A gas tanker carrying 9,000 gallons of fuel overturned in Atwater on a Highway 99 offramp on Tuesday, bursting into flames and killing the driver.

On Wednesday, a big rig carrying liquid cleaning solution struck a guardrail, jackknifed and caught fire. The flames spread to the dry grass near the Highway 152 interchange, just south of Chowchilla. Several roads were closed for hours, but no one was injured.

This story will be updated.

