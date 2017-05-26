14 indictments handed down in large Merced County gang investigation

Fourteen defendants were indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and gun offenses as a result of Operation Scrapbook, a multi-agency gang investigation in Merced County earlier this month that resulted in more than 50 arrests, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
In December 2016, federal, state and local investigators began targeting gang members associated with Sureno criminal street gang. Information leading to the arrests was gathered through undercover purchases of guns and drugs, surveillance and intercepted communications on social media, authorities have said.
On May 10, more than 500 law enforcement officers descended on communities in Merced and Stanislaus counties to serve search and arrest warrants. Many of those arrested face state charges.
The 14 facing federal charges include:
- Robert “Bubba” Guthrie, 22, of Atwater, is charged with conspiracy; distributing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; distribution of cocaine; conspiracy to deal guns without a license; and possession of an unregistered gun. Guthrie has been described as a “person of influence” and “walking billboard” for the A-Town Locs gang by local law enforcement officers.
- Andres Corona Prado, 28, of Hughson, is charged with conspiracy; possession of methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine; conspiracy to deal guns without a license; and possessing a gun after immigrating illegally.
- Joseph Quirarte, 21, of Atwater, is charged with conspiracy; possession of methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine; and conspiracy to deal guns without a license.
- Francisco Salgado, 25, of Stevinson, is charged with conspiracy; possession of methamphetamine; distributing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it; attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and being a felon in possession of a gun.
- Marcos Hernandez, 33, of Winton, is charged with conspiracy; possession of methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; conspiracy to deal guns without a license; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Raul Zamudio Hurtado Jr., 34, of Oakdale, is charged with conspiracy; possession with the intent of distributing methamphetamine; and distribution of methamphetamine.
- Orasio Fierro, 25, of Winton, is charged with distributing cocaine; conspiracy to deal guns without a license; being a felon in possession of a gun; and possessing an unregistered gun.
- Jose Rodriguez, 34, of Atwater, is charged with conspiracy; distribution of methamphetamine; and distribution of cocaine.
- Zeb Stevens, 37, of Atwater is charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.
- Vincent Michael Williams, 28, of Atwater, is charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.
- Abraham Sigala, 20, of Atwater, is charged with conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine.
- Daniel Garcia, 21, of Atwater, is charged with conspiracy; distribution of methamphetamine; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Joshua Lacy, 35, of Atwater, is charged with possession of an unregistered gun.
If convicted, the defendants face prison time ranging from five to 20 years for each crime and fines ranging from $250,000 to $10 million.
Operation Scrapbook netted more than 70 guns, $225,000 cash, 21,000 rounds of ammunition and 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities reported.
