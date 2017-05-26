Merced residents can expect higher gas prices, warmer weather, closed businesses on Memorial Day

Merced County residents can expect more travelers on the road, closed businesses and warmer weather during Memorial Day weekend.
Like most every year banks, schools, state and county building will be closed on Memorial Day. Public Works will not be picking up trash and recycle bins on Monday. Residents should expect trash services to be delayed by one day that week.
Places in Merced to shop that will remain open are Target, Walmart, Savemart, Raleys, Foodmaxx and the Merced Mall.
Memorial Day travel this year will be at its highest number since 2005, according to officials at AAA Insurance. About 39 million people around the country are expected to be traveling during the weekend, up one million people from last year.
Gas prices will be at their highest since 2015 during the holiday weekend, AAA officials said. Airfares, car rental rates and mid-range hotels will also be higher prices than last years Memorial Day.
Temperatures are going to consistently increase throughout the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday will hit the mid-80s and by Sunday reach the low-90s. Monday’s temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
