World War II veteran Elias Rodriguez, 101, of Le Grand, rides in a vehicle as he is honored during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Gaby Garcia, 5, of Le Grand, wears a mask and a cape during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. People were encouraged to dress up and honor their heroes.
Jeannette Pacheco, 53, of Le Grand, left, hands a sign which reads 'mother' to Brayden Coleman, 4, of Merced, right, during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. People were encouraged to dress up and honor their heroes.
A horse has its face decorated with paint during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Merced County District 1 Supervisor, Rodrigo Espinoza, throws candy to children from the back of a truck during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Brayden Coleman, 4, of Merced, wears a mask and a cape during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. People were encouraged to dress up and honor their heroes.
United States Representative Jim Costa, D-Fresno, waves to onlookers during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Children scramble to pick up candy thrown from vehicles during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Classic cars drive along Jefferson Street during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
People line Jefferson Street during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Macie Wiggins, 8, of Atwater waves to spectators while dressed as Pocahontas and riding her horse Chili, during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. People were encouraged to dress up and honor their heroes.
World War II veteran Pete Chapman, 91, of Le Grand, waves a flag out the window of a vehicle as he is honored during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
Firefighters wave to the crowd during the Le Grand Community Day Parade in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, May 27, 2017.
