Open Cockpit Day dedicated to F-16 Fighter Falcon who flew over Central Valley skies

On Sunday during Castle Air Museum’s Open Cockpit Day, Milton Ames looked up at a World War II C-46 Commando and thought about how pilots in the past were able to fly the 56,000-pound planes.
Ames, who was an Air Force pilot for 30 years, said “it’s very interesting looking at older planes that were before my time.”
Ames, 66, who was visiting the area from Tuscon, Ariz., said that in the early 1990s he was based at Castle Air Force Base for about four months. Since retiring, he continues to fly planes, he said.
“I thought I’d come out to take a look,” he said. “I’m kind of surprised. It’s encouraging to see younger people coming to see military air planes.”
He added: “I think it’s very good. Today it’s better than normal because you can see the interior of the planes.”
Hundreds of people were lined up at the museum gates for Open Cockpit Day, when the public has a chance to see the insides of military planes.
Some of the planes, like one of the most recent additions, the F-16 Fighting Falcon, actually flew over Central Valley skies, said Joe Pruzzo, chief executive officer of the museum.
“Planes like that are still being used today,” Pruzzo said. “It regularly flew over the Central Valley for several years. It’s significant to the local area and important to the West Coast.”
Joe Pruzzo, chief executive officer for Castle Air Museum
The F-16, nicknamed “the Viper,” was a premier air defense fighter for the Air Force, Pruzzo said. The plane was flown by a former pilot from Fresno, Larry McKoane, he said.
This year’s Open Cockpit Day is dedicated to the F-16.
“It’s a big deal and very pertinent to our area,” Pruzzo said.
Every year, Steve Alongi, 64, comes to Open Cockpit Day with his family to look at the planes. They enjoy the bonding time and being able to see planes that veterans used in the past.
“It draws a lot of people here,” Alongi, from Oakdale, said. “They come to see and experience what people did.”
