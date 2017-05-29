4 Mississippi schools must improve nursing programs

Four Mississippi universities and community colleges have been told to make improvements to their nursing programs.
The College Board earlier this month granted accreditation renewals in nursing instruction at 23 universities and community colleges.
Alcorn State University was placed on warning, with board documents stating the school's three-year passing rate on the national exam for its two-year program was 58 percent, below the required 80 percent. The pass rate improved to 88 percent in 2016.
Reports found the two-year program also wasn't meeting standards in faculty and staff, curriculum and outcomes. The Accrediting Commission for Education in Nursing is requiring a follow-up report from Alcorn State this fall and plans to visit the school.
Alcorn State has two years to fix the problems.
The Accrediting Commission for Education in Nursing pointed out less serious problems at three other institutions:
— East Mississippi Community College must develop an improvement plan because its three-year pass rate was just below the 80 percent standard.
— Meridian Community College must develop an improvement plan because less than 59 percent of students completed two-year degrees in a three year period, below the 63 percent required.
— The University of Southern Mississippi was told to develop an improvement for its doctoral program in nursing practice because not all faculty members have a clear nursing license in Mississippi.
