FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. pauses while meeting with the media to discuss healthcare on Capitol Hill in Washington. For McConnell, writing a Republican-only health care bill that can pass the Senate boils down to this question: How do you solve a problem like Dean, Lisa, Patrick, Ted, Rand and Susan?
News

May 29, 2017 7:41 AM

Senators' demands underscore McConnell's health care problem

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to write a Republican-only health care bill he can push through the Senate. To do that, the Kentucky Republican has to resolve warring demands from conservative and moderate GOP senators.

Whatever bill the Republicans write will lose if just three of the 52 GOP senators defect. That gives McConnell little room for error.

One top worry surfaced in the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office report issued last week. It found that Republicans' House-passed bill would cost 23 million people their health insurance coverage in 2026.

Senators say they're writing their own bill. And many of them, especially those facing re-election next year, don't want to be blamed for leaving that many people without insurance.

Republicans also face disputes over Medicaid and tax subsidy cuts.

