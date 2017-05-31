Ohioan starts addicts' recovery home after daughter's death

In this May 12, 2017, photo, Bobbie Jo Lowe holds a DVD with a photo of her daughter Alexis Kohlman, in her Port Clinton, Ohio, home. After Kohlman died in January from an infection caused by drug abuse, Lowe decided to open the first women's recovery home in Port Clinton. The home, called Alexis House, will help women struggling with addiction reintegrate into society. The Blade via AP Andy Morrison