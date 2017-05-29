Mom fights for better education for children with dyslexia

Eight-year-old Dillon Dwelly holds up his hand, making signals to break up each letter as he sounds out the word "cat."
This technique helps him better understand words. As a kindergartner, he had trouble rhyming and reading.
"It was very confusing because, as a mom, you begin to blame yourself and think, 'Did I not read enough with him?'" says Dillon's mother, Katie Dwelly of Vernon.?
But Dillon was diagnosed with dyslexia, a learning disability that affects word recognition. Dwelly, who also has an 11-year-old dyslexic daughter, went looking for support. She found Decoding Dyslexia, a group of tenacious parents who are behind a new law to change the way kids with dyslexia are taught in Connecticut.
While assistive technology, such as audio books and computer programs, are helping dyslexic kids, Quirion and Dwelly say it doesn't replace good instruction. Decoding Dyslexia has chapters in all 50 states and four Canadian provinces.
"Decoding Dyslexia is grass roots; we're families helping families," says Allison Quirion of Hebron, founder of the Connecticut chapter and mom of a dyslexic son. "We formed to bring families together to have a voice for our students with dyslexia and to empower our parents to advocate for our students."
According to the International Dyslexia Association, 15 to 20 percent of the population has a language-based learning disability, but many families statewide believe true understanding of the learning disability is lacking, Quirion says. Recently, parents and students testified before state lawmakers in support of Bill 7254 requiring special education teachers to complete a program of study in evidence-based literacy interventions for dyslexic students.
The bill was signed into law by Gov. Dannel Malloy, who was diagnosed with dyslexia as a child. This finalizes Decoding Dyslexia CT's efforts to prepare teachers during the certification process, before entering school districts.
"People came forward to tell their stories, to share their stories, and that's what made the change," says Quirion, noting that many teachers support the law and want to learn new ways to help students with dyslexia.
Dyslexia was once overlooked and kids struggled, but Dwelly says progress in Connecticut shows that the landscape is shifting. Although she expects stumbling blocks, she believes the learning conditions for dyslexic kids are improving.
"I think it's so important for people to get out there and advocate on any issue," she says, grateful that lawmakers paid attention to the challenges of area families. "It's proven to me that it does work. They do get back to you if you email and call. They do get back and they do listen."
