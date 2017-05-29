Vehicle and big rig tractor collide head on

A 2016 big rig tractor and a white 1997 Lexus collided on Monday afternoon in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported. No major injuries were reported.
The driver of the big rig, 26-year-old Ramiro Vasquez, was traveling northbound on Franklin Road south of Poplar Drive, Officer Moises Onsurez said. Vasquez was making a left turn into the driveway of a residence on the 2900 Block of Franklin Road, he said, when he collided head-on with the vehicle traveling southbound on Franklin Road.
The 21-year-old driver of the Lexus, Miranda Speed, and had minor visible injuries, Onsurez said. Three other passengers were in the car, he said.
For precautionary measures, the 12-year-old boy was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera and a 10-year-old girl was transported to Regional Medical Center in Fresno, Onsurez said. The third passenger, an 18-year-old female, had no visible injuries and complained of pain.
“I was pulling in and once I saw them I tried to brake,” Vasquez saidar.
Vasquez said he was getting ready to leave for Utah to deliver a load of ice cream.
“I’m not injured; I’m just a little shaken up,” he said. “Everything happened really fast.”
Speed was traveling at an unknown speed, Onsurez said. The speed limit in the area is 40 mph
Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision, Onsurez said. Everyone involved was wearing seat belts.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments