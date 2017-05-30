Truck fire closes westbound 152 lanes east of Los Banos

A tractor-trailer fire closed both westbound lanes of Highway 152 just before noon Tuesday, west of the Highway 59 interchange.
No one was injured in the fire, California Highway Patrol Officer Craig Wilson said.
At about 11:15 a.m. California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a truck on fire off of Highway 152.
“When I got here, the smoke and the flames were totally across both westbound lanes of traffic,” Wilson said.
Westbound traffic in both lanes was shut down for 30 to 45 minutes before Calfire-Merced County firefighters brought the fire under control, Wilson said. CHP then opened up the left lane as firefighters continued to put out smoke and embers.
The male driver reported that he was on his way to pick up a load in the empty truck when he noticed smoke coming through the dashboard, so he pulled over and got out of the truck.
Wilson said officials believe the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue in the dashboard, but an investigation into the cause was ongoing as of noon Tuesday.
