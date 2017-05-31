Poll: Trump promises unfulfilled by House GOP health bill

FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump claps as he arrives in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington, followed by Vice President Mike Pence after the House pushed through a health care bill. Trump has called the House-passed health care bill a “great plan,” but a new poll finds that three out of four Americans do not believe it fulfills most of his promises. The poll out May 31, 2017, from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation also found a growing share of the public concerned that the GOP’s American Health Care Act will have negative consequences for them personally by increasing their costs, making it harder to get and keep health insurance, or reducing quality. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo