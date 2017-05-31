News

May 31, 2017 5:16 PM

Los Banos projecting $15.6 million 2017-18 budget

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

LOS BANOS

The City of Los Banos is projecting a $15.6 million general-fund budget for the next fiscal year with a deficit of $887,702.

However, about $750,000 of that deficit will be set aside for future expenses, a fleet replacement plan and capital projects, Finance Director Sonya Williams told City Council members on Tuesday during a budget workshop meeting.

The spending deficit is planned to be funded through the city’s reserves, lowering the general fund reserve by 9 percent from $9.4 million to $8.5 million, according to city documents.

“Nearly 71 percent of revenue is made up of taxes,” Williams said.

Total general fund revenues are expected to increase next year by $88,706, or 0.6 percent.

The city’s administration expenses are budgeted to rise 18 percent next year to fund a lobbyist in Sacramento, a sales tax study and the creation of a city-wide mobile app that would allow residents to report issues like sidewalk damage and stray dogs to the city.

The Community Development Department budget would increase from $738,764 to $869,005 next year primarily to fund a new full-time employee hired in March, to develop city-wide plans and to conduct a market analysis for the industrial park.

Police funding would be increasing by $144,029 from this year’s $9 million. Fire Department funding is increasing from $1.6 million to $1.8 million.

Building expenses would be slightly decreasing, while engineering expenses are increasing from $89,470 to $107,728.

Street maintenance would increase by 22 percent to $2.3 million for vehicle purchase, street rehabilitation and construction on the West I Street bridge abutment.

The maintenance budget would also increasing by $101,179 to $769,892 to add a full-time position to the Landscape and Lighting Districts, along with an increase to park maintenance.

The recreation and community center funds would increase slightly.

The fiscal year 2017-2018 budget is expected to go through a public hearing at a regular meeting this month.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

