White-nose syndrome found in new bat species

A disease that's affecting bats nationwide has been found in a species in Alabama for the first time.
A statement from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says white-nose syndrome has now been detected in the southeastern bat.
The diseased animal was found in a cave in Shelby County southeast of Birmingham.
The deadly fungal disease has been found in eight other hibernating bat species in North America. First discovered in 2007 in New York, the disease has been confirmed in 31 states and five Canadian provinces.
The southeastern bat is a small animal with a maximum wingspan of less than a foot. It mainly lives in caves but will sometimes roost in structures like barns.
