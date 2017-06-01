Officer Luis Beltran, 24, is sworn in as the Los Banos Police Department’s 40th officer Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Los Banos City Hall.
Officer Luis Beltran, 24, is sworn in as the Los Banos Police Department’s 40th officer Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Los Banos City Hall. Los Banos Police Department
Officer Luis Beltran, 24, is sworn in as the Los Banos Police Department’s 40th officer Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Los Banos City Hall. Los Banos Police Department

News

June 01, 2017 2:30 PM

San Jose native becomes Los Banos’ 40th police officer

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

LOS BANOS

A 24-year-old former community services officer was sworn in as the Los Banos Police Department’s 40th police officer on Wednesday.

Officer Luis Beltran, a San Jose native, will begin a 12-week field training program to familiarize himself with the police department, according to a news release.

Beltran, a father of one child, holds an associate degree in administration of justice from De Anza College in Cupertino. He was employed by the police department as a community services officer for 14 months before heading to the South Bay Regional Training Center Police Academy, graduating last month.

Beltran was sworn in during a ceremony in the Los Banos City Hall Council Chambers Wednesday afternoon.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse' 1:18

Why Jerry Brown says Trump's climate position is 'betting on a dead horse'
Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues 1:48

Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues
Truck fire closes down Merced County highway 0:58

Truck fire closes down Merced County highway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos