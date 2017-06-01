San Jose native becomes Los Banos’ 40th police officer

A 24-year-old former community services officer was sworn in as the Los Banos Police Department’s 40th police officer on Wednesday.
Officer Luis Beltran, a San Jose native, will begin a 12-week field training program to familiarize himself with the police department, according to a news release.
Beltran, a father of one child, holds an associate degree in administration of justice from De Anza College in Cupertino. He was employed by the police department as a community services officer for 14 months before heading to the South Bay Regional Training Center Police Academy, graduating last month.
Beltran was sworn in during a ceremony in the Los Banos City Hall Council Chambers Wednesday afternoon.
