Atwater officer chases down suspects who tried burglarizing an off-duty cop’s car

Atwater police arrested two suspects late Wednesday night who allegedly tried to break into an off-duty police officer’s cars, police reported.
Atwater officers were dispatched at 11:40 p.m. to an area near Sandstone Way and Boulder Drive. The victim, an off-duty Dos Palos police officer, said he interrupted the vehicle burglary and followed the suspects out of the area, Police Chief Samuel Joseph said.
An Atwater officer began following the gray Toyota sedan after it failed to stop at a stop sign at Avenue 2 and Santa Fe Drive. The driver began driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, but the officer was able to overtake them near Franklin Road and Santa Fe, Joseph said.
Two suspects, 22-year-old Tristan Leleux and 21-year-old Isaac Aguirre Yanez were arrested. The Atwater officer determined Leleux and Aguirre Yanez were unable to take anything from the victim’s vehicle. However, the officer did find a stolen license plate registered to a stolen Honda in Winton that was previously recovered.
Leleux’s vehicle was towed. Leleux was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and later released and issued a citation. Aguirre Yanez was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools. He was released and issued a citation.
