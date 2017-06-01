Retirees at GE plant in Canada see hope for health claims

In this May 24, 2017 photo, retired General Electric employee Marilyn Harding shows a photo of her late husband Gerry who died of pancreatic cancer in 2010, five years after retiring from a three-decade career at GE, during an interview at her home in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. Harding, who spent nearly 40 years working at the plant until she retired in 2004, has also had cancer, as did many of her former colleagues. "Once we got out of there and retired, everyone started to get sick," she said. Rob Gillies AP Photo