As NYPD trained on mental illness, a call ended in shooting

FILE- In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, New York City Police Officer Lamont Edwards talks to actor Nathan Purdee during a Crisis Intervention Training class at the New York Police Department Police Academy, in New York. Even before an encounter between a schizophrenic woman and a police sergeant in October 2016 left her dead and him now facing a murder charge, NYPD officials realized the need for officers to better understand how to manage mental illness, and created a specialized training. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo