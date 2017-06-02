Necropsy: Hattiesburg Zoo's Sumatran tiger died of leukemia

The Hattiesburg Zoo says the cause of death of Sumatran tiger, Cinta, was systemic mastocytosis, commonly known as mast cell leukemia.
Cinta died May 7. Zoo officials say the tiger had become lethargic, showed an uncommon loss of appetite and was severely dehydrated.
WDAM-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sjENEK ) zoo officials say the initial necropsy from the Diagnostic Laboratory at Mississippi State's College of Veterinary Science in Jackson revealed an enlarged spleen. Further blood and tissue samples indicated the tiger had mast cell leukemia.
At the time of Cinta's death, zoo officials said Kuasa — Cinta's twin — had been medically examined and was not experiencing any symptoms. There were no abnormal findings from the physical.
The tigers were permanently loaned to the Hattiesburg Zoo from the Los Angeles Zoo in 2014.
