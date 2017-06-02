Amazon to open 855,000-square-foot warehouse in Fresno

Internet retail behemoth Amazon has chosen Fresno as the site where it will open an order filling center that is expected to employ about 1,500 workers when it opens and eventually build up to 2,500 employees.
The announcement early Friday comes nearly six months after the Fresno City Council adopted a generous package of tax rebates and other incentives as an enticement to the Seattle-based company.
Golden State FC LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon, identified property near Orange and Central avenues – part of the North Pointe Business Park industrial complex at the southern edge of Fresno – as its “preferred site” for an 855,000-square-foot warehouse. A development team for the company first approached the city in September 2016.
Earlier this year, Mayor Lee Brand and other Fresno leaders traveled to Seattle to personally make the city’s case to the company.
Our expectation is that in the next 30 days they’ll start construction, and it will probably take about a year to build.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand
“We’ve been working behind the scenes very feverishly, making sure to get all the permits in order and the plan checks, getting to the point where we’ll be ready for a ground-breaking ceremony with shovels in the next couple of weeks,” Brand said Friday. “Our expectation is that in the next 30 days they’ll start construction, and it will probably take about a year to build.”
“By next year, we expect them to open initially with 1,500 employees,” Brand added. “We think they have the capacity for about 2,500 employees over time.”
Amazon said the Fresno center will handle orders for smaller-sized items such as books, electronic devices and children’s toys.
Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s pice president of North American operations, said Fresno represents a significant expansion of Amazon’s network in the Central Valley. This will be its fifth fulfillment center in the region; it has three warehouses in Patterson and Tracy, and another under construction in Sacramento.
“There are several factors we consider when deciding on where to place a new fulfillment center,” Chauhan said. “Most importantly, we look to see where we can improve Prime benefits with faster shipping speeds for customers and where there is a dedicated workforce that can raise the bar of our operational excellence.”
The warehouse will represent a capital investment of about $200 million, according to city leaders. Seefried Industrial Properties, an Atlanta-based development company that has built at least two other large fulfillment warehouses for Amazon, has reportedly already filed plans with the city in apparent anticipation of the site selection.
Seefried Industrial and Dermody Properties, based in Reno, are the developers of the center.
The incentive package approved by the City Council in December for Amazon calls for Fresno to rebate 90 percent of the city’s share of property taxes that Golden State FC would pay on the increased value of the developed site for the next 30 years. The city would also rebate Fresno’s entire share of sales and use taxes paid by the company on purchases it makes for goods and services in Fresno.
The incentives are dependent upon Amazon creating at least 750 new jobs at the center, and there is a hard cap of $30 million on the benefits to the company. An economic analysis of the project by the city estimates that the actual property tax rebates will amount to about $15.3 million over 30 years, plus about $750,000 in sales tax rebates.
That same analysis forecast that the average initial wage for workers at the center would be about $26,000 a year, or just under $15 an hour based on 1,750 work hours in a year.
The Amazon site in Fresno is the same property that was under consideration in 2015 by clothing retailer Nordstrom as a distribution center. Nordstrom later put its plans for a distribution center in the Valley on hold. The property is less than a half-mile from the location where Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest retailer of cosmetics, will occupy a 670,500-square-foot distribution warehouse.
Ulta announced in March its choice of Fresno as the site for its facility that will initially employ more than 500 workers and could swell to more than 1,000 during peak seasonal periods.
This story will be updated.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
Comments