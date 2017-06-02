The Merced River is fast, high and cold, authorities say

Did you know that Yosemite National Park is experiencing a high water year? Sure, the waterfalls are amazing, but so is the power of the water. The Merced River has been flowing fast, high, and cold. Please stay on trails and be especially aware of your surroundings this hiking season, Yosemite officials said Friday, June 2, 2017. (Credit: National Parks Service)
Westbound traffic in both lanes was shut down for 30 to 45 minutes before Calfire-Merced County firefighters brought the fire under control, Wilson said. CHP then opened up the left lane as firefighters continued to put out smoke and embers. The male driver reported that he was on his way to pick up a load in the empty truck when he noticed smoke coming through the dashboard, so he pulled over and got out of the truck. Video by Vikaas Shanker and Rob Parsons

Elias Rodriguez's daughter, Gloria Rodriguez-Dag, talks about her father's history, health and honor after he participated in the annual Le Grand Community Day Parade Saturday, May 27, 2017.

The driver of an SUV suffered major injuries when his Suburban rolled multiple times on Highway 99 near Livingston, the California Highway Patrol said Friday, May 26, 2017.

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day.

Cell phone video by Chrislyn Curtin shows smoke and flames at the interchange of Highway 152 and Highway 99 where a truck driving west onto Highway 152 from Highway 99 overturned, exploded and started a fire. The voice you hear is that of Chrislyn's grandmother Linda Anderson, who was driving.

