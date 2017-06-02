The Merced River is fast, high and cold, authorities say
Did you know that Yosemite National Park is experiencing a high water year? Sure, the waterfalls are amazing, but so is the power of the water. The Merced River has been flowing fast, high, and cold. Please stay on trails and be especially aware of your surroundings this hiking season, Yosemite officials said Friday, June 2, 2017. (Credit: National Parks Service)
After battling with an autoimmune disease and juvenile arthritis for most of her teen years, an 18-year-old Atwater High School student is graduating top of her class and moving on to UCLA in the fall. mvelez@mercedsun-star
Wednesday marks 20 years of Vanessa Smith's disappearance, a then 15-year-old girl who vanished in Winton late May during her regular walk around the almond orchards near her home. Today Vanessa would be 35-years-old. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com
Westbound traffic in both lanes was shut down for 30 to 45 minutes before Calfire-Merced County firefighters brought the fire under control, Wilson said. CHP then opened up the left lane as firefighters continued to put out smoke and embers.
The male driver reported that he was on his way to pick up a load in the empty truck when he noticed smoke coming through the dashboard, so he pulled over and got out of the truck.
Video by Vikaas Shanker and Rob Parsons
Republicans have a plan to replace Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has some harsh critiques for it. But at the same time, conservative Republicans have some harsh critiques for the Congressional Budget Office.
Sierra Academy of Aeronautics Chief Flight Instructor, Sanjay Akella, speaks about changes being made to the academy that will improve the quality of eduction students will receive during their time at the academy.
Cell phone video by Chrislyn Curtin shows smoke and flames at the interchange of Highway 152 and Highway 99 where a truck driving west onto Highway 152 from Highway 99 overturned, exploded and started a fire. The voice you hear is that of Chrislyn's grandmother Linda Anderson, who was driving.