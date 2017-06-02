Wondering how to entertain your kids this summer? Check out these options in Merced

School has ended for most Merced County campuses, and now comes weeks of unstructured recreation time.
For working parents in Merced, there’s a number of summer activities to keep children busy.
- The city of Merced is hosting a summer playground program at Rahilly Park, 3400 N. Parsons Ave., beginning June 5. The eight-week program is available for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through July 28. The program includes activities such as arts and crafts, science projects, themed days, special events, guest appearances, field trips and more. The program is $15 a week and $10 for additional family members. For more information, call 209-385-6855.
- The city of Merced is offering four sessions of a tennis program that combines tennis skills with life skills. Sessions run 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, June 6 through July 27. Each session is two weeks long. The program is free for children ages 6-10, and the registration fee for children 11 and older is $20. For more information or to register, visit 678 W. 18th St. or call 209-385-6235.
- The city of Merced is offering a “Summer at City Hall” program for high school students hoping to learn more about local government and the 21st Century workforce. The two-week program from July 10 through July 21 will include guest speakers and and field trips throughout the city. Eligible students include high school-age teens who live in the city or attend a high school in Merced. Students will receive a $100 stipend for completing the program. For more information, visit www.cityofmerced.org or call 209-385-6855.
- The city of Merced also will host for the first time a conference geared toward recent high school graduates who are headed to college. Current college students will discuss the realities of college social life, studying and health from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 at the Black Box theater at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center. The event is free. Call 209-201-8309 for more information
- The city of Merced will host Friday night movies in various city parks through Aug. 4 for all Merced residents. For a list of movie showings and locations, visit the City of Merced Parks & Recreation Facebook page or call 209-385-6235.
- The Merced Union High School District, Merced County Education Foundation and Merced County Office of Education will host its summer theater arts program for fourth through eighth graders beginning Monday, June 19 at El Capitan High School. Registration is $75. This year’s production will be “Alice in Wonderland. Parents are required to attend a mandatory parent meeting at 9 a.m. on June 19. Rehearsals are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Performances are July 20 and 21. Registration forms and checks can be turned in to Heidi Wilson at 3430 A St. in Atwater. For more information, contact Crystal Langley at 209-628-7708.
- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Merced County will host summer camps from June 5 to July 28. The camp will include water activities, science lessons, art projects and more. For more information and to register, visit bgcmerced.org/summercampinfo.html or contact 209-722-9922 or info@bgcmerced.org.
