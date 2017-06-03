Merced gang member and convicted felon Gilbert Guerrero, 25, is arrested by Merced police Wednesday, May 31, 2017, for possession of a firearm and ammunition after a parole search of his room.
June 03, 2017 9:41 AM

Merced gang member, felon arrested after parole search

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

MERCED

A 25-year-old Merced area gang member and felon was arrested Wednesday for possession of a handgun and ammunition.

Merced resident Gilbert Guerrero was booked into the Merced County Jail after a parole search of his room Wednesday in the 1300 block of West 16th Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The arrest occurred at 10:46 a.m., Merced police Capt. Bimley West said.

The release states that the department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit conducted a parole search of Guerrero’s room and found a stolen 9mm handgun and ammunition.

Guerrero, a convicted felon, can’t possess firearms as a condition of his parole, according to the release.

Guerrero was booked with gang enhancements and was in custody at John Latorraca Correctional Center Saturday, according to jail records.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562

