June 04, 2017 7:22 AM

Marijuana businesses prepare to apply for state licenses

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2saznf8 ) applications for large medical marijuana cultivator licenses are due by the end of the month. Ohio will issue as many as 12 licenses for large-scale cultivators. Small-scale cultivators competing for another twelve licenses must apply by June 16.

Applicants will be scored in several areas, including operation plans, security, quality assurance and finances. The state law says medical marijuana should be available by September 2018.

The state Department of Commerce, Ohio Pharmacy Board and State Medical Board will regulate Ohio's medical marijuana industry.

Ohio legalized medical marijuana last year after Republican Gov. John Kasich signed a law authorizing doctors to recommend cannabis use for patients with 21 medical conditions.

