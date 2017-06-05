2 men cited for selling alcohol to minors in Merced sting

Two men were cited in a Merced shoulder tap alcohol sting set up by police.
Minors working for police stood outside nine local businesses on Friday and approached 28 adults at four different locations, Merced police said in a news release. Two men, 49-year-old Curtis Sanders and 33-year-old Matthew Mojica purchased alcohol for the minors and were cited by police, according to officers.
Business employees all asked the minors to leave the premises, police said. Minors stood outside businesses such as Gas-N-Save on R Street, Circle G and Arco on G Street and the 7-Eleven on Olive Avenue.
Merced Police Department partnered with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which provided funding for the program.
Comments