Mystery surrounds hiker seen falling into Merced River at Yosemite

Yosemite National Park officials are trying to track down information on a man seen falling from a trail into the Merced River Monday.
The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m., when the man was seen falling from the Mist Trail, according to a statement from officials at the park.
The incident occurred while the man, described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a shaved or bald head, was on the Mist Trail. The hiker, who may be in his 20s, was wearing a blue shirt with red or tan shorts and carrying a hiking pole, according to officials. He had no backpack.
Anyone with information on the incident or the can contact Yosemite National Park Dispatch at 209-379-1992.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
