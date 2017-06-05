A view of the Mist Trail from the top of Vernal Fall at Yosemite National Park.
A view of the Mist Trail from the top of Vernal Fall at Yosemite National Park. Courtesy of Yosemite National Park
A view of the Mist Trail from the top of Vernal Fall at Yosemite National Park. Courtesy of Yosemite National Park

News

June 05, 2017 5:33 PM

Mystery surrounds hiker seen falling into Merced River at Yosemite

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

Yosemite National Park officials are trying to track down information on a man seen falling from a trail into the Merced River Monday.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m., when the man was seen falling from the Mist Trail, according to a statement from officials at the park.

The incident occurred while the man, described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a shaved or bald head, was on the Mist Trail. The hiker, who may be in his 20s, was wearing a blue shirt with red or tan shorts and carrying a hiking pole, according to officials. He had no backpack.

Anyone with information on the incident or the can contact Yosemite National Park Dispatch at 209-379-1992.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Graffiti Classic Car Show

Graffiti Classic Car Show 1:26

Graffiti Classic Car Show
June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space. 0:46

June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space.
Dos Palos teacher of 50 years retires 1:13

Dos Palos teacher of 50 years retires

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos