Madera police shoot suspect when he pulls gun after holding knife to own throat

Madera police officer on Monday shot a man who held a knife to his own throat and then pulled a gun on the officer.
Madera officers responded to the call of man driving a truck while holding knife to his own throat near Seventh and I streets.
Police followed the vehicle to Fourteenth and C street, where the man got out of his truck and pointed a hand gun at officers. An officer fired at the suspect and shot him once in the shoulder.
The officers began to treat the wound and found self-inflicted injuries on the suspect’s throat.
The suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.
