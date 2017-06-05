News

June 05, 2017 9:50 PM

Madera police shoot suspect when he pulls gun after holding knife to own throat

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Madera police officer on Monday shot a man who held a knife to his own throat and then pulled a gun on the officer.

Madera officers responded to the call of man driving a truck while holding knife to his own throat near Seventh and I streets.

Police followed the vehicle to Fourteenth and C street, where the man got out of his truck and pointed a hand gun at officers. An officer fired at the suspect and shot him once in the shoulder.

The officers began to treat the wound and found self-inflicted injuries on the suspect’s throat.

The suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Graffiti Classic Car Show

Graffiti Classic Car Show 1:26

Graffiti Classic Car Show
June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space. 0:46

June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space.
Dos Palos teacher of 50 years retires 1:13

Dos Palos teacher of 50 years retires

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos