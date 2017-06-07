Merced County Fair returns today for 126th year

The “five best days of summer” will kick off on Wednesday as the Merced County Fair opens.
Admission to the fair is free on opening day to anyone who brings five or more cans of food between 5 to 7 p.m. The canned food drive, supported by UC Merced, will benefit the Merced County Food Bank.
Residents ages 62 and older also can attend the fair for free on Wednesday.
The fair provides a “fun, family atmosphere” and has something for everyone of all ages, said fair CEO Teresa Burrola.
This year marks the 126th year of the Merced County Fair. More than 70,000 people from Merced County and beyond typically attend the five-day event each June.
This year’s concerts will include I am King...The Michael Jackson Experience, country singer John Michael Montgomery, WAR, local band the Moonshine Bandits and Noel Torres.
Burrola said The Michael Jackson Experience will be a highlight for all generations.
“I listened to that music, and my children listened to it growing up so I’m excited about that,” she said.
Other entertainment includes auto racing, monster trucks, bull riding and tractor pulls.
New to the fair this year are camel rides, the Lorikeets Encounter – which features types of parrots, and All-Alaskan Racing Pigs.
Burrola said this year the fair has a changing and nursing station for new mothers.
“Our new mommies that are either nursing or need to change their baby have the opportunity to go into a private room that is air conditioned and clean so they can tend to their babies,” she said.
The fair runs June 7-11. The fair is open from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on the weekend. Admission for children ages 6-12 is $4, for adults is $8 and children 5 and under are free.
For more information, call 209-722-1506 or visit www.MercedCountyFair.com.
