150 marijuana plants seized in Atwater, police report

About 150 marijuana plants were seized and destroyed Tuesday from the backyard of an Atwater home.
The “large outdoor grow” was in the backyard of a home in the 1700 block of Olive Avenue, according to an Atwater Police Department news release.
Police opened up an investigation into the home last month following reports of the grow, according to the release.
Officer David Walker contacted with the four occupants of the home Tuesday morning, the release states. One of the suspects ran away.
In the backyard was about 150 mature marijuana plants.
The release states that outdoor marijuana cultivation isn’t allowed with the city limits, according to city code.
