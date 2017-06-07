Louisiana House leaders want to pare spending in budget deal

House Republican leaders are asking senators to agree to remove more than $150 million they want to spend in Louisiana's budget next year, the House's initial offer in negotiations over a final version of the $28 billion-plus spending plan ahead of Thursday's end of the legislative session.
The proposal, obtained by The Associated Press, would remove dollars the Senate proposed to spend on health services, public colleges, state prisons, state police and the child welfare agency in the 2017-18 budget year. Without the money, agency leaders said they'd have to eliminate mental health and Zika prevention programs, release prisoners early and threaten public safety.
The House GOP proposal, given to Senate leaders Tuesday night, also would eliminate a Senate-proposed pay raise for 38,000 state workers and money the Senate wants to open a new youth prison that the state has built but has been unable to use for lack of funding.
House GOP leaders say the Senate version of the budget depends on unreliable financing and would lead to midyear cuts. Senators say the House wants to make unnecessary cuts when dollars are available.
Negotiations were expected to continue Wednesday, with legislative leaders saying they expect to reach a compromise before the two-month regular session must adjourn at 6 p.m. Thursday. But it appeared with the first submission from House GOP budget-crafters that the two sides had a long way to go in discussions.
At the heart of the debate is whether to trust Louisiana's income forecast.
The original House spending plan — backed by Republicans in the chamber, but opposed by nearly all Democrats — sought to leave $206 million unspent in the financial year that begins July 1, even though the state income forecast predicts the dollars will be available.
House GOP leaders say they want to give the state a cushion against their expectations the forecast is too optimistic. If the forecast comes up short, midyear budget cuts across agencies would have to be made. The forecast has come up short every year for nearly a decade.
In its version of next year's spending plan, a near-unanimous Senate proposed to spend all available money, saying without it, agencies would be forced to make damaging cuts to critical services and college programs with no reason because the dollars are predicted to arrive in the state treasury.
As negotiations to reach some middle ground began in earnest Tuesday night, the proposal offered by House GOP leaders would lessen the Senate's proposed state spending levels by $66 million in the health department, $19 million in higher education, $18 million in corrections, $13 million in the Department of Children and Family Services and $6 million in the state police. More than $18 million would be stripped for the state employee pay hike. Dollars proposed by the Senate would be lessened in other agencies as well.
