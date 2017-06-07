Washington county officials mull tax hike for juvenile aid

County officials in Washington are considering a one-tenth of 1 percent sales-tax increase to help support juvenile services.
The Peninsula Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2r1UV0p ) this week that three Clallam County commissioners are leading the charge on a tax increase for the county's Juvenile and Family Services facility.
Commissioner Bill Peach says the juvenile and family services department operates at an annual loss of between $1 million and $2 million. The department's 2017 budget shows $1.25 million in revenue, $3.14 million in expenses and a $1.89 million draw on general fund reserves.
Clallam County's facility is the only one in the state with a licensed crisis center for runaways and an in-house drug, alcohol and mental health program. Commissioners have until Aug. 1 to place a tax on the November ballot.
