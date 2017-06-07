News

June 07, 2017 6:08 AM

Washington county officials mull tax hike for juvenile aid

The Associated Press
PORT ANGELES, Wash.

County officials in Washington are considering a one-tenth of 1 percent sales-tax increase to help support juvenile services.

The Peninsula Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2r1UV0p ) this week that three Clallam County commissioners are leading the charge on a tax increase for the county's Juvenile and Family Services facility.

Commissioner Bill Peach says the juvenile and family services department operates at an annual loss of between $1 million and $2 million. The department's 2017 budget shows $1.25 million in revenue, $3.14 million in expenses and a $1.89 million draw on general fund reserves.

Clallam County's facility is the only one in the state with a licensed crisis center for runaways and an in-house drug, alcohol and mental health program. Commissioners have until Aug. 1 to place a tax on the November ballot.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases 2:42

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases

Atwater teen helps neighbor struck by vehicle 1:29

Atwater teen helps neighbor struck by vehicle
Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt 2:20

Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos