‘Time to end it all,’ said man who fired up to 100 shots before police gunned him down

A gang member armed with an assault rifle fired as many as 100 rounds before being shot to death in a confrontation with police early Wednesday in central Fresno.
Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the man, whom he identified as a 21-year-old Bulldog gang member, was mortally wounded by two officers after he tried to come from a backyard to the street near Fruit and Dakota avenues. The suspect was armed with an SKS rifle and a handgun when the officers blocked his way and gunfire erupted, Dyer said.
The deadly incident began about 3:30 a.m. at 300 West Dakota Ave., where officers went after the gunfire started. Dyer, speaking at a hastily called news conference, said neighbors reported the man said “it’s time to end it all.”
When police arrived, they learned the suspect was in the backyard in or near a shed and had fired dozens of rounds. Police evacuated residents from a house in front of the backyard and occupied it. Officers called for a SWAT team, but before the unit could go into action the suspect tried to move toward the street. Officers blocked his path and the gunbattle broke out about 4:40 a.m. The rifle and a handgun were found near the suspect.
Investigators reported the suspect fired multiple rounds toward the street and in the direction of officers while he was inside the shed. The side of the house is marked with bullet strikes, as is a vehicle in a carport and a swamp cooler. Also found in the shed: a shotgun and more ammunition.
Dyer said the suspect was “intent on firing as many rounds as he could.”
Carol Lowell, who lives on a street behind the house where the shots were fired, said the rounds woke her up. “It sounded like somebody banging on a trash can,” she said.
After looking out a window and realizing what was happening, she went back to her bedroom and laid on the floor. Police came to her front door about 4 a.m. to tell her there had been a shooting and asking if she was OK.
“It was a very scary morning,” Lowell said.
Police are investigating the crime scene and Dakota Avenue is expected to be closed for an extensive amount of time between Palm and Fruit avenues. The Fresno County District Attorney’s office is also involved in an investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Said Dyer of that inquiry:
“I can stand here before you today and say every indication we have is that (the fatal shooting) was justified for our officers. They’re very fortunate that were not killed today.”
