Truck loses trailer and catches fire on Highway 99 in Madera County

A truck lost one of its two trailers Wednesday morning and crashed, starting a fire along Highway 99 in Madera County, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The trailer detached on southbound Highway 99 south of the Avenue 20-1/2 on-ramp about 10:10 a.m. The rear trailer caught fire, the CHP reported.
No lanes were blocked, but the crash ignited a grass fire and Madera County firefighters battled a small blaze about 10:30 a.m. The truck dumped about 15,000 pounds of grain.
There were no injuries in the crash and the fire was contained in about 20 minutes.
It’s the latest in a series of crashes along the Highway 99 corridor since last month.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
Comments