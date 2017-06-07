News

June 07, 2017 11:00 AM

Truck loses trailer and catches fire on Highway 99 in Madera County

By Marc Benjamin

A truck lost one of its two trailers Wednesday morning and crashed, starting a fire along Highway 99 in Madera County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The trailer detached on southbound Highway 99 south of the Avenue 20-1/2 on-ramp about 10:10 a.m. The rear trailer caught fire, the CHP reported.

No lanes were blocked, but the crash ignited a grass fire and Madera County firefighters battled a small blaze about 10:30 a.m. The truck dumped about 15,000 pounds of grain.

There were no injuries in the crash and the fire was contained in about 20 minutes.

It’s the latest in a series of crashes along the Highway 99 corridor since last month.

