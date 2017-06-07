Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in deaths of 3 in house

Authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning in the deaths of three people whose bodies have been found in a house in eastern Dallas.
A Dallas Fire-Rescue statement says its hazardous materials team was sent to the house shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday about three miles east of Fair Park after the bodies were found. The team detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside.
Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says it'll be up to the medical examiner to make the final determination of the death cause. Meanwhile, investigators are searching for the source of the fumes.
Comments