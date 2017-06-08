Will $1 million help kids stay out of trouble on the Westside of Merced County?

Merced County is poised to receive nearly $1 million from the state for a program targeting teens and young adults to keep them in school and out of jail.
The Board of State and Community Corrections will vote on Thursday whether to award a portion of Prop 47 savings to the Merced County Probation Department. The county’s proposal has been recommended for approval, records show.
The county’s probation department will use the money for a three-year program that would provide therapy, mentoring and training through a community-based organization in Los Banos.
“If we can provide some services to our youth and young adults before they get entrenched in the system, hopefully we can prevent them from going to court and being incarcerated,” said Jeff Kettering, Merced County’s chief probation officer. “Hopefully we can stop them from making one bad decision before they make more bad decisions.”
California voters passed Prop 47 in 2014, reducing many drug and property crimes from felony offenses to misdemeanors. Law enforcement officials across the state have criticized the ballot measure, saying it doesn’t hold criminals accountable. Proponents say the proposition reduces the state’s prison population, saving taxpayers money.
The Westside of Merced County has a particularly high need for preventative services, the grant proposal says. While the west side of the county – including Los Banos, Dos Palos, Gustine and Santa Nella – makes up 18 percent of the county’s population, 30 percent of all felony filings in the Merced Superior Court in the fiscal year 2015-16 were in the Los Banos Court, the proposal said. Probation Department case management data shows the Los Banos office served 22 percent of the nearly 300 youth supervised in 2016 and 21 percent of the approximately 950 adults supervised in 2017.
While conducting focus groups for the project proposal, Kettering said he was shocked to learn of no community-based organizations for youth in Los Banos. “There were 20 people in the meeting, and when I asked if anybody could give me a list of community-based organizations, the room was silent,” he said.
Kettering hopes the funding will help give life to community-based organizations in Los Banos and other westside communities. “Community-based organizations have a difficult time surviving in this county,” he said.
The project will expand a probation program currently used in the county’s juvenile justice facility, El Joven Noble, an evidence-based, cultural treatment curriculum.
Kelly Turner, a facilitator for El Joven Noble at the juvenile justice center, said the program helps teens and young adults understand “how they got where they’re at.
“It gives them the tools to help overcome challenges and address the core root of the issue,” she said. “It also gives them tools to move forward.”
Kettering said youth between the ages of 16 and 24 are at a critical age. “That’s when you see kids become troubled, and that’s the majority of our clientele in probation.”
If approved, the county will issue a request for proposal to implement the new programs. Kettering said the program could be up and running within a few months.
