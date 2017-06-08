Pedro Montoya, 22, Merced
Pedro Montoya, 22, Merced Photo courtesy of Merced Police Department
Pedro Montoya, 22, Merced Photo courtesy of Merced Police Department

News

Merced gang member, convicted felon jailed after found with stolen gun

Merced Sun-Star Staff

June 08, 2017 8:59 AM

Merced police arrested on Wednesday a gang member found to have a stolen gun.

Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit developed information that 22-year-old gang member Pedro Montoya had a gun at his home.

Officers served a search warrant, partnering with the Disruptive Area Response Team (DART), at Montoya’s home in the 400 block of Lesher Drive in Merced. During the search, officers found a stolen .45-caliber handgun and ammunition hidden in a pillow case.

Montoya, a felon previously convicted of burglary, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and gang enhancements.

He remained in jail on Thursday on $310,000 bail.

Merced Police ask anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact GVSU Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department tipster line at 209-385-4725.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?
Madera police arrest suspected rock-throwing vandal 0:15

Madera police arrest suspected rock-throwing vandal
Here's what all that smoke looks like from space 0:47

Here's what all that smoke looks like from space

View More Video