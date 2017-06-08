Merced gang member, convicted felon jailed after found with stolen gun

Merced police arrested on Wednesday a gang member found to have a stolen gun.
Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit developed information that 22-year-old gang member Pedro Montoya had a gun at his home.
Officers served a search warrant, partnering with the Disruptive Area Response Team (DART), at Montoya’s home in the 400 block of Lesher Drive in Merced. During the search, officers found a stolen .45-caliber handgun and ammunition hidden in a pillow case.
Montoya, a felon previously convicted of burglary, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and gang enhancements.
He remained in jail on Thursday on $310,000 bail.
Merced Police ask anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact GVSU Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department tipster line at 209-385-4725.
