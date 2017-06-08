News

June 08, 2017 9:16 AM

Chicago police chief kidney transplant could be days away

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is a few weeks — if not days — away from having a kidney transplant.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) says that doctors have told Johnson they are in the final stages of selecting a donor and that the surgery could be "imminent." He says that Johnson's son, Daniel, another relative and a stranger are under consideration as kidney donors.

In January, after he had a public dizzy spell he said that he'd een battling a kidney condition for more than three decades and was on a waiting list for a transplant. Since then, Johnson has, thanks in large part to an exercise regimen, lost 44 pounds.

Johnson has said that after the operation, he should be back at work in three to five weeks.

