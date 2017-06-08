Saints coach: Physician advises Fairley to give up football

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, New Orleans Saints' Nick Fairley 90) watches from the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. Saints coach Sean Payton said Thursday, June 8, 2017, that Fairley is seeing multiple heart specialists after one physician advised Fairley to stop playing football. Payton says he hopes Fairley can return to the Saints, but not unless the 29-year-old defensive lineman has “full confidence” that continuing to play won’t worsen a heart condition he’s had throughout his six-year NFL career.