Grab a beer and watch a ball game.

There’s nothing like a good place to get a beer and watch the game.
A popular sports bar that opened in Turlock nearly two years ago is expanding with a new location in Atwater. Jams 209 opened on Bellevue Road on earlier this month.
In Turlock, Jams 209 is on Geer Road at Tuolumne, in the same shopping center that houses Angelinis and Old Tyme Pastries. Lots of good fare to be had in there.
Jams 209 bills itself as a family-friendly sports bar, but its not aimed at just fans of pro athletes.
“We offer an inviting atmosphere for sports fans and families alike,” the website says. “... If sports are not your thing, we have you covered. Remember the days of music videos? They’re back and playing at JAMS with over 20,000 videos covering decades of music for your entertainment.”
The reviews on its Facebook page reflect the relaxed vibe.
“Love the atmosphere and staff!” one says. “Food is fantastic.” Another lauds the bartenders and owners who make you feel like home. The bar serves up burgers and other fare, including a chicken Philly that is popular among customers.
Look for more of the same at the Atwater location, next to Bellevue Bowl. Hey, maybe if you go and bowl well enough, eventually you can be featured on one of the screens at Jams 209.
The bar has 20 beers on tap, claiming it’s the most in Merced County. I haven’t been to all the bars in Merced County, so I can’t attest to the veracity of that statement, but the variety looks good, ranging from Bud Light to Pineapple Sculpin. I’m not really sure what that last one is, but I am willing to give it a shot.
Find Jams 209 in Turlock at 2317 Geer Road and in Atwater at 591 Bellevue Road.
Patty Guerra: 209-578-2343, pguerra@modbee.com, @PattyGuerra
