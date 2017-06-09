News

June 09, 2017 12:03 AM

Lawmakers, governor face tight deadline for state budget

By JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A California legislative panel has advanced pieces of a compromise state budget, but agreement remained elusive Friday on key sticking points including how to spend more than $1 billion in new tobacco tax revenue.

A budget conference committee voted Thursday to boost spending on social services and expand a tax credit for the working poor. The panel also approved money for 1,500 new University of California students while placing restrictions on the UC Office of the President following a scathing audit.

Democratic leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown face a June 15 deadline to work out their differences and have the full Assembly and Senate approve the budget. After that date, lawmakers will lose their pay until a budget is approved.

