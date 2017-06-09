News

June 09, 2017 6:18 AM

3 teen girls flee during field trip from treatment center

The Associated Press
READING, Pa.

State police are looking for three teenage girls who ran away from a museum field trip from a Pennsylvania residential treatment center.

Police aren't releasing the names of the girls because of their ages: two are 15 and one is 14.

All three have been housed at Abraxas Academy in Morgantown, Pennsylvania and were on a field trip to the Reading Public Museum about 10 miles away when they ran away Thursday.

The girls' parents and caseworkers from Berks and Franklin County have been notified, but the girls could not immediately be found.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join

There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join 1:04

There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join
Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC 1:45

Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos