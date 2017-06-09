3 teen girls flee during field trip from treatment center

State police are looking for three teenage girls who ran away from a museum field trip from a Pennsylvania residential treatment center.
Police aren't releasing the names of the girls because of their ages: two are 15 and one is 14.
All three have been housed at Abraxas Academy in Morgantown, Pennsylvania and were on a field trip to the Reading Public Museum about 10 miles away when they ran away Thursday.
The girls' parents and caseworkers from Berks and Franklin County have been notified, but the girls could not immediately be found.
