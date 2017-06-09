Tuolumne deputies seek man – considered armed, dangerous – who fled traffic stop

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a repeat probation violator – considered to be armed and dangerous – who ran away after a traffic stop.
Richard Meza, 24 was one of four people in a Chevy Impala stopped on Angeline Court shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday for having a broken taillight. Meza, also known as “Zombie,” according to the Sheriff’s Office, was in the back seat of the car, got out and ran into a wooded area. Deputies could not find him.
Meza had been released from jail on his own recognizance by the court and assigned to the supervision of the Tuolumne County Probation Department. However, he removed an electronic tracking device and is wanted for violating his probation.
The driver of the Impala, Christopher Miller, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license, she said.
Meza had been in custody on charges that resulted from a May 8 probation search of his downtown Sonora home, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson.
The search that day of the South Green Street home was conducted by members of the Tuolumne County Probation High Risk Supervision Team and sheriff’s deputies. It turned up 25.99 grams – about an ounce – of heroin, two packages containing a total of 0.45 grams of methamphetamine, and drug use paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Meza was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin and methamphetamine for sale, possession of drug use paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy and for violating his probation.
A woman in the home, 33-year-old Jaclyn Neves, was booked on possession of drug use paraphernalia, attempting to hide or destroy evidence, and criminal conspiracy, the Serhiff’s Office reported.
Anyone who sees Meza or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 209-533-5815. Callers may remain anonymous.
