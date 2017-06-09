Future influx of new residents sounds alarm for Los Banos city, school officials

A presentation to the Los Banos City Council on a large fix to the San Luis dam led to the realization that many more workers and their children will be moving to Los Banos than previously thought.
Los Banos City Council and school board members sounded alarms on the strain that more housing could have on the city and a school district that is already seeking more room for students.
Mynul Chowdhury, the manager of a large, long-term project by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to fix safety deficiencies in the dam, told the City Council and school board members in the audience that roughly thousands of workers could be moving to the Westside in three years, when construction on the dam may start.
“Right now we’re a day late,” said Mayor Mike Villalta, who was visibly taken aback by the news. “Three years is not enough time to plan (for the influx of residents).”
The San Luis dam, officially known as the B.F. Sisk Dam, is 30 times less safe than public protection guidelines due to an active fault line underneath, Chowdhury said.
While the chance of catastrophic failure due to an earthquake or other event is still low, less than 1 percent, a failure could affect about 150,000 people, likely causing a significant loss of life.
The U.S. Bureau of Investigation is trying to avoid that scenario by possibly raising the berm at certain segments of the dam, a project that could exceed $700 million.
While council members commended the federal agency for its proactive approach, they were concerned about the side effect. Chowdhury also said it’s unclear of the federal agency will financially mitigate the effects.
Los Banos school board President Anthony Parreira asked the City Council to think of the school district’s overcrowding situation when considering housing projects.
“We all had our jaws drop,” Parreira said, estimating an additional 2,000 students due to the dam project. “If we have those (students) in three years, we have no place to put them.”
Villalta advised Chowdhury and city staff to meet as soon as possible to discuss how the city could respond to the new residents. He also suggested Chowdhury meet with the school district and surrounding West Side cities.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments