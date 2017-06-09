Immigration raid nets multiple arrests in Merced County and Central Valley

Immigration and Customs Enforcement made arrests this week in Merced County, officials confirmed.
ICE officials alerted Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke prior to coming into the county, Warnke said.
“They were in the area with specific targets for prior criminal activity,” Warnke said. “They checked in with me prior, per protocol.”
Warnke said the targets were mostly in the city limits of Merced, with a few in Atwater.
The exact number of people arrested was not immediately available. An official with the ICE confirmed the operation in a brief telephone interview with the Sun-Star and said the agency plans to issue a statement today.
“This was not a big sweep,” Warnke said. “They’ve been doing this forever. Because of people’s disdain for the president, people think this is new. These folks would’ve been targeted regardless.”
Local immigration advocates were aware of at least one man who was arrested about 4 a.m. Tuesday, said Crissy Gallardo, a community organizer with the Merced Organizing Project and Faith in the Valley. The organization has a “rapid response team” in place and was notified.
Gallardo said advocates are working with the man’s family to retain legal representation.
“His youngest daughter is 5 years old and a U.S. citizen,” Gallardo said. “It’s really sad to see the separation of families happening here in Merced.”
This story will be updated.
Comments