Homeless-services organization operating in Merced without a home

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 Merced Rescue Mission serves breakfast to homeless at Calvary Assembly of God Church Pause 1:04 There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join 1:45 Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 2:09 Meet the candidate for California's official state dinosaur. And it's from Fresno County 1:01 'There's really no check' on the populous parts of California, assemblyman says 2:42 Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases 1:29 Atwater teen helps neighbor struck by vehicle 2:20 Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt 1:26 Graffiti Classic Car Show Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Volunteers with the Merced Rescue Mission serve breakfast to homeless at the Calvary Assembly of God Church located at 1021 R Street in Merced, Calif., on Friday, June 9, 2017. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Volunteers with the Merced Rescue Mission serve breakfast to homeless at the Calvary Assembly of God Church located at 1021 R Street in Merced, Calif., on Friday, June 9, 2017. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star