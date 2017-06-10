Ex-prof convicted of assaulting disabled man gets new trial

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2016 file photo, Rutgers University professor Anna Stubblefield is led in to Superior Court for her sentencing in Newark, N.J. A New Jersey appeals court has overturned the conviction of Stubblefield who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a disabled man she said consented to the relationship by communicating on a keyboard. The court also ruled Friday, June 9, 2017 that Stubblefield should get a new trial with a new judge. The three-judge panel found the trial judge erred by barring testimony from an expert witness for the defense. NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool Robert Sciarrino