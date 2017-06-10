Popular Adirondack beach closed due to high bacteria level

A popular state-owned beach in the southeastern Adirondacks that was plagued by sewage contamination last summer is again closed because of bacteria.
The Department of Environmental Conservation said Friday it had to delay opening the Lake George Million Dollar Beach because E. coli counts exceed state Health Department guidelines.
DEC will take water samples again on Saturday and seek to open the beach on Sunday if E.coli counts drop to acceptable levels.
The agency says recent rainfall may have contributed to the presence of E. coli. It's trying to track down the source to prevent future contamination.
Officials closed down the beach last August due to bacteria and determined it was from human waste, but the source of the sewage remained unknown.
