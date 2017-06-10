Push begins to update Devils Lake hospital ER

In a time when patient privacy has become even more of a priority, officials say the emergency room at St. Alexius Devils Lake Hospital does not provide the necessary structure to meet those needs.
The Devils Lake Journal (http://bit.ly/2rK2MP5) says the cramped space in the ER, built in 1974, makes it difficult for staff to comply with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA, which governs patient privacy.
Hospital President Andy Lankowicz says an ER that is more spacious and technologically advanced is necessary for the growing community and region. Lankowicz will lead a project aimed at a $1.4 million upgrade funded through donations and internal capital. He hopes to convince CHI St. Alexis Health to make the investment.
