Sex in Our City: 2 free talks for woman from Tulane Health

A New Orleans hospital is presenting two free women-only talks about female sexual health, called "Sex in Our City."
Drs. Sue and Irwin Goldstein of San Diego Sexual Medicine will speak at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Tulane Health Systems.
Topics will range from menopause survival strategies to how to spice it up in the bedroom. Other topics will include FDA-approved medications for female low libido, birth control and your body, women's sexual health FAQs, and dealing with dysfunction.
"There is a great deal of discussion around men's sexual health, especially after the proliferation of Viagra and similar medications. But there are several aspects to women's sexual health that people seem reticent to address. We want to change that and help people live more satisfying, happier lives," said Dr. Raju Thomas, a Tulane urologist.
The Goldsteins also will hold training sessions for Tulane doctors and medical students.
With limited seating for the public sessions, registration is required. Register online at TulaneLakeside.com or by calling (504) 249-7675
The Wednesday afternoon session is at Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children in Metairie. The Thursday evening session is at Tulane Medical Center.
